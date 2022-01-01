Chili in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Thailicious

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant with Chili Paste$15.95
Stir-Fried Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Basil, and Black Bean Sauce.
More about Thailicious
Item pic

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fly by Jing - Sichuan Chili Crisp (6 ounces)$15.00
Our Sichuan Chili Crisp is the sauce that started it all. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy, it’ll make your food taste bolder and the world around you seem a little bit brighter. It’s not magic, it’s just made with the best ingredients. Pair it with: fried eggs, ice cream, pizza, hummus, oatmeal, tartines, and salads.
More about The Pass
Ginza Grill - North Charleston image

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet chili Sauce$0.50
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Item pic

 

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a Scallion Tortilla.
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET CHILI$5.99
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$5.00
Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Homemade Chili, cheddar French Fries
More about The Griffon
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$12.95
More about Home Team BBQ
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
#10 Chili Slaw Cheeseburger$11.00
#9 Chili Cheeseburger$10.00
More about Melvin's BBQ
Item pic

 

Kwei Fei

1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork with Green Chilies w/ Rice$15.00
pork loin, turkish long hot chilies, woodear mushrooms, white pepper, scallion
*Spicy
*Gluten Free
Chili Crisp$8.00
A deep umami-based spice kick to move your palate info high gear. Spoon onto literally EVERYTHING. Yes, even ice cream.
Pork with Green Chilies$19.00
pork loin, turkish long hot chilies, woodear mushrooms, white pepper, scallion
*Spicy
*Gluten Free
More about Kwei Fei
Poke Burri image

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Peanut (SOS)$0.50
More about Poke Burri

