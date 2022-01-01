Chili in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chili
More about Thailicious
Thailicious
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Eggplant with Chili Paste
|$15.95
Stir-Fried Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Basil, and Black Bean Sauce.
More about The Pass
The Pass
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Fly by Jing - Sichuan Chili Crisp (6 ounces)
|$15.00
Our Sichuan Chili Crisp is the sauce that started it all. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy, it’ll make your food taste bolder and the world around you seem a little bit brighter. It’s not magic, it’s just made with the best ingredients. Pair it with: fried eggs, ice cream, pizza, hummus, oatmeal, tartines, and salads.
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Sweet chili Sauce
|$0.50
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Chili Garlic Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Local Shrimp seasoned with Chili Garlic, Traditional Southern Style Cole Slaw, Avacado Crema served on a Scallion Tortilla.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
1011 King Street, Charleston
|BRISKET CHILI
|$5.99
More about The Griffon
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Chili
|$5.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.99
Homemade Chili, cheddar French Fries
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$12.95
More about Melvin's BBQ
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|#10 Chili Slaw Cheeseburger
|$11.00
|#9 Chili Cheeseburger
|$10.00
More about Kwei Fei
Kwei Fei
1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
|Pork with Green Chilies w/ Rice
|$15.00
pork loin, turkish long hot chilies, woodear mushrooms, white pepper, scallion
*Spicy
*Gluten Free
|Chili Crisp
|$8.00
A deep umami-based spice kick to move your palate info high gear. Spoon onto literally EVERYTHING. Yes, even ice cream.
|Pork with Green Chilies
|$19.00
pork loin, turkish long hot chilies, woodear mushrooms, white pepper, scallion
*Spicy
*Gluten Free
More about Poke Burri
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Sweet Chili Peanut (SOS)
|$0.50