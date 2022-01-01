Chocolate chip cookies in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Chill - James Island
520 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Scratch Cookie Chocolate Chip
|$3.50
Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston
|Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
chocolate chip cookie with nutella center
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
D'Allesandro's Pizza
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Allesandro's Pizza
229 St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.18
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ - West Ashley
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$0.00