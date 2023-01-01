Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve chopped salad

Consumer pic

 

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$12.95
Smoked turkey, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, tossed with warm bacon-honey mustard dressing
GF Chopped Salad$12.95
Smoked turkey, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, tossed with warm bacon-honey mustard dressing
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
Item pic

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED SALAD W/ TURKEY$11.49
CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK$13.48
CHOPPED SALAD$8.49
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese,
egg, scallions & tomatoes.
Tossed in thousand island dressing.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston
Item pic

 

New York City Pizza Charleston -

190 EAST BAY STREET, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$10.45
Mixed greens, kalamata olives,
onion, tomato and bell pepper chopped
and tossed in ranch dressing,
topped with our croutons
More about New York City Pizza Charleston -

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Cinnamon Rolls

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Reuben

Curry

Baby Back Ribs

Crab Cakes

Fried Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (659 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1055 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (423 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston