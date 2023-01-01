Chopped salad in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve chopped salad
Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston
|Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Smoked turkey, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, tossed with warm bacon-honey mustard dressing
|GF Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Smoked turkey, mixed cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, tossed with warm bacon-honey mustard dressing
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Charleston
1011 King Street, Charleston
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ TURKEY
|$11.49
|CHOPPED SALAD W/ STEAK
|$13.48
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$8.49
Chopped iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, cheddar cheese,
egg, scallions & tomatoes.
Tossed in thousand island dressing.