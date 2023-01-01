Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve clams

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hokkigai | Surf Clam$8.00
Canada
More about SHIKI
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$6.00
garnished with crumbled bacon and scallions
More about Berkeley's
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston

36 N Market St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (257 reviews)
Takeout
Small New England Clam Chowder$6.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$10.50
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston
Clam Chowder image

SEAFOOD

Delaney Oyster House

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$8.00
Potato, Celery Root, Bacon, Shrimp Oil
More about Delaney Oyster House
Consumer pic

 

Pearlz - East Bay St.

153 East Bay St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
NE Clam Chowder Cup$8.00
More about Pearlz - East Bay St.
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stroganoff$12.99
Our homemade ground beef stroganoff served on a bed of egg noodles. Served with sour cream
More about West Ashley Crab Shack

