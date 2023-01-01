Clams in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve clams
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|New England Clam Chowder
|$6.00
garnished with crumbled bacon and scallions
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston
36 N Market St, Charleston
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$6.00
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$10.50
SEAFOOD
Delaney Oyster House
115 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Clam Chowder
|$8.00
Potato, Celery Root, Bacon, Shrimp Oil
Pearlz - East Bay St.
153 East Bay St, Charleston
|NE Clam Chowder Cup
|$8.00