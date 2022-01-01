Club sandwiches in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|Club Sandwich
|$10.49
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on White Bread
California Dreaming - Charleston
1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston
|Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.
Mac's DI - 259 Seven Farms Drive
259 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston
|Club Sandwich
|$12.99
Boar's Head Ham, Turkey, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato on White Bread