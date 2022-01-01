Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve cookies

Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies (1 dz)$12.00
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Item pic

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grey Ghost Cookies - Lemon Sugar (1.4 ounces) - LOCAL$2.50
Grey Ghost Bakery's Best Selling Variety and a 2014 Sofi Award Winner! Hand-topped with pearlized sugar and baked with candied lemon zest, these cookies are pretty enough for a garden party but why wait for a special occasion! Perfect served with a tall glass of cold milk or a cup of hot tea.
Grey Ghost Cookies (2) - LOCAL$2.50
Local to Charleston!
Grey Ghost Cookies - Chocolate Chip (1.4 ounces) - LOCAL$2.50
Our take on America’s favorite: the beloved chocolate chip cookie! With a nod to our Southern roots, we’ve included a hint of sweet molasses and rich chocolate chips.
More about The Pass
Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies image

 

Rosebay

1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies$9.50
1 dozen fresh baked signature cookies
More about Rosebay
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Monster Cookie (gluten free) (peanut butter, oats, chocolate chunk and M&M,s)$3.50
Brown Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Jimmy Red Corn Funfetti Cookie$3.50
More about Millers All Day
Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
More about Halo
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen image

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$1.00
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Reeses Cookie$2.75
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
Consumer pic

 

Charleston Cheese

226 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies & Cream$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with oreo cookies, chocolate sauce, topped with whip cream and a cherry
Cookies & Cream$3.00
The Cookie Jar$7.00
Brown Courts 3 delicious cookies mixed into chocolate ice cream with chocolate and caramel swirl. Cookies & cream cookie, double chocolate Twix cookie, and Captain crunch cookie
More about Charleston Cheese
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Brownie Pie$7.00
More about Ms. Rose's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funfetti Cookie$6.00
Sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
Salted Toffee Chunk Cookie$6.00
Chocolate chip and toffee chunks baked and topped with flake salt.
Contains dairy, eggs, gluten
Double Stuffed Cookie$6.00
Chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits.
Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter.
More about Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
Cookies & Cream* image

 

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

145 Calhoun Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies & Cream*$2.99
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns

