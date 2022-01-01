Cookies in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve cookies
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Cookies (1 dz)
|$12.00
The Pass
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Grey Ghost Cookies - Lemon Sugar (1.4 ounces) - LOCAL
|$2.50
Grey Ghost Bakery's Best Selling Variety and a 2014 Sofi Award Winner! Hand-topped with pearlized sugar and baked with candied lemon zest, these cookies are pretty enough for a garden party but why wait for a special occasion! Perfect served with a tall glass of cold milk or a cup of hot tea.
|Grey Ghost Cookies (2) - LOCAL
|$2.50
Local to Charleston!
|Grey Ghost Cookies - Chocolate Chip (1.4 ounces) - LOCAL
|$2.50
Our take on America’s favorite: the beloved chocolate chip cookie! With a nod to our Southern roots, we’ve included a hint of sweet molasses and rich chocolate chips.
Rosebay
1033 Wappoo Road Suite B, Charleston
|Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies
|$9.50
1 dozen fresh baked signature cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Monster Cookie (gluten free) (peanut butter, oats, chocolate chunk and M&M,s)
|$3.50
|Brown Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|Jimmy Red Corn Funfetti Cookie
|$3.50
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|Cookie
|$1.00
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
|Reeses Cookie
|$2.75
Charleston Cheese
226 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Cookies & Cream
|$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with oreo cookies, chocolate sauce, topped with whip cream and a cherry
|Cookies & Cream
|$3.00
|The Cookie Jar
|$7.00
Brown Courts 3 delicious cookies mixed into chocolate ice cream with chocolate and caramel swirl. Cookies & cream cookie, double chocolate Twix cookie, and Captain crunch cookie
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Funfetti Cookie
|$6.00
Sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
|Salted Toffee Chunk Cookie
|$6.00
Chocolate chip and toffee chunks baked and topped with flake salt.
Contains dairy, eggs, gluten
|Double Stuffed Cookie
|$6.00
Chocolate chip cookie, reese's pieces, oreo bits.
Contains gluten, dairy, eggs, peanut butter.