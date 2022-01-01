Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve crab salad

Delaney Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Delaney Oyster House

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Louie Salad$26.00
Spring Vegetables, SC Bibb Lettuce, Louie Dressing
More about Delaney Oyster House
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Salad$9.00
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Salad Crunch$7.25
Crab Salad, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes, Spring Mix, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
More about Poke Burri

