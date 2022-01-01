Crab salad in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve crab salad
More about Delaney Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Delaney Oyster House
115 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Crab Louie Salad
|$26.00
Spring Vegetables, SC Bibb Lettuce, Louie Dressing
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Crab Salad
|$9.00
More about Poke Burri
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Crab Salad Crunch
|$7.25
Crab Salad, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes, Spring Mix, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo