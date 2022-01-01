Dumplings in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve dumplings
Pink Bellies
595 king st ste 1, charleston
|Spicy Lamb Dumplings
|$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
|Sui Cao Dumplings
|$10.00
Four local shrimp dumplings made of pork, jicama, oyster sauce, cilantro topped with scallions, chives, smoked dumpling sauce, and chili oil
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Shumai (Shrimp Dumpling)(8)
|$6.95
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
224 rutledge ave, charleston
|Fried Glutinous Rice Dumplings
|$12.00
fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce
|Dumplings - Pork Jiao Zi
|$11.00
Pork sesame jiao zi dumplings
Soy*, wheat*
Kwei Fei
1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
|Veggie Dumplings
|$9.00
mushroom, eggplant, cabbage
*Spicy *Vegan *Local
|Crescent Dumplings
|$9.00
pork, chive, soy, chili oil, cilantro
*Spicy
*Local
|Dumpling Dunk
|$10.00
A lightly sweetened, spice infused, soy-based sauce for giving any number of hot or cold dishes the luxurious bath the deserve. Perfect on dumplings, noodles, stir-fried dishes and rice bowls.
Rudy Royale
209 East Bay Street, Charleston
|CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS - DINNER
|$22.00
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Shumai (Shrimp Dumpling)
|$6.95
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Fried Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Pork Dumplings deep fried & Served with House-Made Ginger-Soy dipping sauce