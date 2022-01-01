Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

FLYING LEGS

7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings (8)$6.25
More about FLYING LEGS
Spicy Lamb Dumplings image

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Lamb Dumplings$11.00
Chili Bamboo, Cilantro, Smoked Dumpling Sauce, Chili Oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
Sui Cao Dumplings$10.00
Four local shrimp dumplings made of pork, jicama, oyster sauce, cilantro topped with scallions, chives, smoked dumpling sauce, and chili oil
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
More about Pink Bellies
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai (Shrimp Dumpling)(8)$6.95
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston

224 rutledge ave, charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Glutinous Rice Dumplings$12.00
fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce
Dumplings - Pork Jiao Zi$11.00
Pork sesame jiao zi dumplings
Soy*, wheat*
More about Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
Dumplings - Veggie image

 

Kwei Fei

1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Dumplings$9.00
mushroom, eggplant, cabbage
*Spicy *Vegan *Local
Crescent Dumplings$9.00
pork, chive, soy, chili oil, cilantro
*Spicy
*Local
Dumpling Dunk$10.00
A lightly sweetened, spice infused, soy-based sauce for giving any number of hot or cold dishes the luxurious bath the deserve. Perfect on dumplings, noodles, stir-fried dishes and rice bowls.
More about Kwei Fei
Rudy Royale image

CHICKEN

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS - DINNER$22.00
More about Rudy Royale
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai (Shrimp Dumpling)$6.95
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Dumplings$6.00
Pork Dumplings deep fried & Served with House-Made Ginger-Soy dipping sauce
More about Poke Burri

