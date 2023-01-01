Egg benedict in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve egg benedict
Toast - 118 - West Ashley
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
|Florentine Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with sautéed spinach and thick cut tomatoes topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast - 102 - Charleston
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
|Florentine Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with sautéed spinach and thick cut tomatoes topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Ruby Sunshine - Charleston Downtown
171 East Bay Street, Charleston
|Eggs Blackstone The O.G.
|$14.50
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad
Toast - 127 - King Street
451 King St, Charleston
|Florentine Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with sautéed spinach and thick cut tomatoes topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens