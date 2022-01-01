Fajitas in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve fajitas
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$23.00
Jumbo shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
|Veggie Fajitas
|$19.00
A combination of mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked to perfection. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$20.00
Stuffed with beans and choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice and a small salad.
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.00
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
|Veggie Fajitas
|$14.00
Rancho Lewis
1503 King Street, Charleston
|Lunch Fajitas
|$18.00
Lunch-sized fajitas with mesquite grilled chicken and steak atop grilled onions and peppers. Served with a side of Marrow Farms pinto beans, Spanish rice, and a guacamole salad. Served with your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas!
|Rancho Fajitas
|$0.00
Your choice of meat grilled on our mesquite grill and served atop grilled onions and peppers. Served with Marrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice, a guacamole salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.