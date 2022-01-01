Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve fajitas

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
Jumbo shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Veggie Fajitas$19.00
A combination of mixed bell peppers, onions, potatoes, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked to perfection. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
Stuffed with beans and choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice and a small salad.
More about La Nortena
GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$18.00
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
Veggie Fajitas$14.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Rancho Lewis

1503 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Fajitas$18.00
Lunch-sized fajitas with mesquite grilled chicken and steak atop grilled onions and peppers. Served with a side of Marrow Farms pinto beans, Spanish rice, and a guacamole salad. Served with your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas!
Rancho Fajitas$0.00
Your choice of meat grilled on our mesquite grill and served atop grilled onions and peppers. Served with Marrow Farms pinto beans and Spanish rice, a guacamole salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Rancho Lewis

