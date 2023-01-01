Fettuccine alfredo in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
Fettuccine tossed with house made Alfredo
Neon Tiger
King Street, Charleston
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$20.00
*NOT FOR LUNCH - THIS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR DINNER*
Fettuccine tossed in our creamy cashew alfredo sauce, served with parmesan cheese, fresh green peas, chopped parsley, cracked black pepper and a lemon wedge.
*not available for lunch!