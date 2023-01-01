Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Ristorante LIDI image

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
Fettuccine tossed with house made Alfredo
More about Ristorante LIDI
Neon Tiger image

 

Neon Tiger

King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
*NOT FOR LUNCH - THIS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR DINNER*
Fettuccine tossed in our creamy cashew alfredo sauce, served with parmesan cheese, fresh green peas, chopped parsley, cracked black pepper and a lemon wedge.
*not available for lunch!
More about Neon Tiger
Item pic

 

New York City Pizza Charleston -

190 EAST BAY STREET, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Cream sauce with parmesan and romano
cheese tossed with fettuccine
More about New York City Pizza Charleston -

