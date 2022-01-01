Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve fish and chips

Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
Wild caught flounder beer battered, served with fries & tartar sauce.
More about Bohemian Bull
Consumer pic

 

Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing - 337 King St.

337 King St., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing - 337 King St.
Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$11.99
Kids Fish & Chips$6.95
1 breaded piece of fish, taratr, and a side
More about Mac’s Place
Item pic

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
Fried Flounder, House Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce
More about Ms. Rose's
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

THE GRIFFON

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chips$16.99
with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
More about THE GRIFFON

