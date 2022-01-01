Fish and chips in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve fish and chips
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Wild caught flounder beer battered, served with fries & tartar sauce.
Rusty Bull @ Chucktown Brewing - 337 King St.
337 King St., Charleston
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|Fish & Chips
|$11.99
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$6.95
1 breaded piece of fish, taratr, and a side
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Fried Flounder, House Cut Fries, Tartar Sauce