Fish sandwiches in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Wabi-Sabi image

 

Wabi-Sabi

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Fried Fish Sandwich$14.00
Fried miso marinated fish, lettuce, tomato, and kimchi remoulade served on a brioche bun.
*Sub karaage 'shrooms for vegetarian option*
More about Wabi-Sabi
Consumer pic

 

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Market Sandwich$12.95
Fried cod, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauc
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
Consumer pic

 

Fuel - 211 Rutledge Ave

211 Rutledge Ave, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$16.50
Seasonal fresh catch, grilled or fried, iceberg lettuce, sweet pepper relish, cilantro mojo
More about Fuel - 211 Rutledge Ave
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

THE GRIFFON

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.99
with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato
More about THE GRIFFON

