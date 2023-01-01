Fish sandwiches in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Wabi-Sabi
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Miso Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried miso marinated fish, lettuce, tomato, and kimchi remoulade served on a brioche bun.
*Sub karaage 'shrooms for vegetarian option*
Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston
|Fish Market Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried cod, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauc
Fuel - 211 Rutledge Ave
211 Rutledge Ave, Charleston
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.50
Seasonal fresh catch, grilled or fried, iceberg lettuce, sweet pepper relish, cilantro mojo