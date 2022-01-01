French toast in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve french toast
More about Toast - 118 - West Ashley
Toast - 118 - West Ashley
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Side French Toast
|$5.99
|Kids French Toast
|$5.99
|Brioche French Toast
|$13.00
More about Toast - 102 - Charleston
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast - 102 - Charleston
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Deluxe Stuffed French Toast Peach (Single)
|$13.00
|Brioche French Toast
|$13.00
More about Ruby Sunshine - Charleston Downtown
Ruby Sunshine - Charleston Downtown
171 East Bay Street, Charleston
|APP - French Toast Bites
|$5.50
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
|Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites
|$15.00
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites
|French Toast Bites
|$11.00
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce