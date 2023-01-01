Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Heavy's Barburger

1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken on Fresh Greens
with Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes,
Bacon and Sweet Potato Straws with
a Side of Heavy’s Honey Mustard
More about Heavy's Barburger
GRILL

No Bull Burger Bar

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped hand breaded chicken, lettuce blend, goat cheese, pepper jam, fried onion straws, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed garlic dressing.
More about No Bull Burger Bar
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.99
Spring mix, crispy chicken tenders, bacon, cucumbers, pico de gallo and blue cheese crumbles. Served with chipotle ranch.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley
Bodega Todo - -- No Food Truck Orders

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
Takeout
SALAD W/ FRIED CHICKEN$14.00
More about Bodega Todo - -- No Food Truck Orders

