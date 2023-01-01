Fried chicken salad in Charleston
Heavy's Barburger
1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Hand-Breaded Chicken on Fresh Greens
with Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes,
Bacon and Sweet Potato Straws with
a Side of Heavy’s Honey Mustard
No Bull Burger Bar
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chopped hand breaded chicken, lettuce blend, goat cheese, pepper jam, fried onion straws, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, herbed garlic dressing.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Spring mix, crispy chicken tenders, bacon, cucumbers, pico de gallo and blue cheese crumbles. Served with chipotle ranch.