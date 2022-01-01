Fried dumplings in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
224 rutledge ave, charleston
|Fried Glutinous Rice Dumplings
|$12.00
fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Fried Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Pork Dumplings deep fried & Served with House-Made Ginger-Soy dipping sauce