Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Item pic

 

FLYING LEGS

7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings (8)$6.25
More about FLYING LEGS
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston

224 rutledge ave, charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Glutinous Rice Dumplings$12.00
fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce
More about Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pork Dumplings$6.00
Pork Dumplings deep fried & Served with House-Made Ginger-Soy dipping sauce
More about Poke Burri

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Migas

Garlic Bread

Wontons

Chicken Salad

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston