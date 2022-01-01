Fried rice in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve fried rice
Thailicious
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Egg Fried rice
|$5.95
|Basil Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fried Rice with Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Red Bell Pepper, and Thai Basil.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fried Rice with Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Scallion.
FLYING LEGS
7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston
|Beef Fried Rice
|$9.99
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.99
|Flying Legs Fried Rice
|$9.99
Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston
|Side Fried Rice
|$2.50
|Side Bacon Fried Rice
|$3.50
Dashi
1262 Remount Road, North Charleston
|PORK FRIED RICE
|$16.00
Crispy 5-Spicy Pork Belly, Poblano Fried Rice, Two Fried Eggs, House Kimchi, Broccoli, Cabbage, Radish, Scallion, Cilantro, Sambal Aioli
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$10.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
|Side Fried Rice
|$3.25
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$4.00
Short Grain seasoned Rice
|Braised Pork and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.00
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
224 rutledge ave, charleston
|Fried Glutinous Rice Dumplings
|$12.00
fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Steak Fried Rice
|$10.95
Hibachi steak with fried rice in the bowl
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.95
Hibachi shrimp with fried rice in the bowl
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.95
Teriyaki chicken with fried rice
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Side Fried Rice
|$5.50