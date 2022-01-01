Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Thailicious

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Fried rice$5.95
Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Fried Rice with Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Red Bell Pepper, and Thai Basil.
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Fried Rice with Pineapple, Egg, Onion, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Scallion.
More about Thailicious
FLYING LEGS image

 

FLYING LEGS

7620 Rivers Ave,#350, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Fried Rice$9.99
Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
Flying Legs Fried Rice$9.99
More about FLYING LEGS
Consumer pic

 

Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave

7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$2.50
Side Bacon Fried Rice$3.50
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
Dashi image

 

Dashi

1262 Remount Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PORK FRIED RICE$16.00
Crispy 5-Spicy Pork Belly, Poblano Fried Rice, Two Fried Eggs, House Kimchi, Broccoli, Cabbage, Radish, Scallion, Cilantro, Sambal Aioli
More about Dashi
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
Side Fried Rice$3.25
Shrimp Fried Rice$10.95
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Wabi-Sabi image

 

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$4.00
Short Grain seasoned Rice
Braised Pork and Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston

224 rutledge ave, charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Glutinous Rice Dumplings$12.00
fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce
More about Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fried Rice$10.95
Hibachi steak with fried rice in the bowl
Shrimp Fried Rice$10.95
Hibachi shrimp with fried rice in the bowl
Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Teriyaki chicken with fried rice
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Fried Rice$5.50
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$2.95
Steak Fried Rice Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji West Ashley

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Collard Greens

Cheesy Bread

Chicken Parmesan

Pad Thai

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Fried Rice

Enchiladas

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston