Greek salad in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve greek salad
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing (everything is marinated together so we are not able to make any changes, but that's what makes is so delicious!)
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Side Greek Salad
|$3.50
|Full Greek Salad
|$8.00
Halo
170 Ashley Ave., Charleston
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
spring mix, black olives, tomatoes, feta, pepperoncini, cucumbers, bell peppers, with a Greek feta dressing
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston
|Greek Salad
|$8.69
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.25
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.75