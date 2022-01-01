Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve greek salad

Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, & Greek dressing (everything is marinated together so we are not able to make any changes, but that's what makes is so delicious!)
More about Bohemian Bull
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$3.50
Full Greek Salad$8.00
More about Vespa Pizza
Item pic

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.99
spring mix, black olives, tomatoes, feta, pepperoncini, cucumbers, bell peppers, with a Greek feta dressing
More about Halo
Hideaway Pizza Kitchen image

 

Hideaway Pizza Kitchen

608 Harbor View Rd Ste A, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.69
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette
More about Hideaway Pizza Kitchen
D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton image

 

D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton

414 Nexton Square Drive, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$6.25
Large Greek Salad$7.75
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza Nexton
D'Allesandro's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Allesandro's Pizza

229 St. Philip Street, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (1023 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Catering Greek Salad$28.94
Large Greek Salad$8.98
Small Greek Salad$7.23
More about D'Allesandro's Pizza

