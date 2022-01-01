Grits in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve grits
SEAFOOD
Husk
76 Queen Street, Charleston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
Marsh Hen Mill Grits, Smoked Tomato, Butter Beans, Mustard Greens, Shellfish Bisque
|Side Grits
|$6.00
Toast
2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
|Side Grits
|$3.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Geechie Boy Grits Bowl
|$14.00
two eggs, North Carolina sharp cheddar, Heritage Farms bacon
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$23.00
|Side Grits
|$4.75
|Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Tasso ham, local mushrooms, scallions, toasted benne seeds, unicorn grits
Ruby Sunshine
171 East Bay Street, Charleston
|Stone-Ground Grits
|$3.00
|Cheese Grits
|$3.50
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
Tasso Gravy, Andouille Sausage, Parmesan Grits, Grilled Cornbread
|Parmesan Grits
|$5.00
West Ashley Crab Shack
1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|CHEESE GRITS
|$3.50
|Dinner Shrimp & Grits
|$20.99
Shrimp & Tasso gravy with gourmet cheese over stone ground grits