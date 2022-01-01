Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve grits

Husk image

SEAFOOD

Husk

76 Queen Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (17794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Marsh Hen Mill Grits, Smoked Tomato, Butter Beans, Mustard Greens, Shellfish Bisque
Side Grits$6.00
More about Husk
Item pic

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
Side Grits$3.99
More about Toast
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Geechie Boy Grits Bowl$14.00
two eggs, North Carolina sharp cheddar, Heritage Farms bacon
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Item pic

 

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
More about Toast
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
Side Grits$4.75
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Tasso ham, local mushrooms, scallions, toasted benne seeds, unicorn grits
More about Millers All Day
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$29.00
More about 109 Eli's Table
Ruby Sunshine image

 

Ruby Sunshine

171 East Bay Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Cheese Grits$3.50
More about Ruby Sunshine
72c5001d-e6c2-4b85-925c-e15e020b80fa image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Tasso Gravy, Andouille Sausage, Parmesan Grits, Grilled Cornbread
Parmesan Grits$5.00
More about Ms. Rose's
Item pic

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE GRITS$3.50
Dinner Shrimp & Grits$20.99
Shrimp & Tasso gravy with gourmet cheese over stone ground grits
More about West Ashley Crab Shack
Tideland Brewing image

 

Tideland Brewing

4155 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
Smoked gouda grits, local shrimp, alligator sausage, peppers, bacon, cream sauce.
More about Tideland Brewing

