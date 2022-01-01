Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve honey chicken

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Our chicken cutlet done up with bloomed spices, Red Clay Hot-Hot Honey, pickles, lettuce, and spicy mayo. Served on a squishy bun with a side of house chips.
More about Berkeley's
Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken Donut$12.00
house pickles, peach preserves
More about Millers All Day
Main pic

 

Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway

1956a Maybank Highway, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$12.00
hot honey glazed fried chicken, house pickles, heirloom apples, milk bun (Available after 4:00PM)
Hot Honey Chicken Donut$12.00
hot honey glazed fried chicken, house pickles, peach preserves, cinnamon donut (Available until 4:00PM)
More about Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway

