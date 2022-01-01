Honey chicken in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Berkeley's
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Our chicken cutlet done up with bloomed spices, Red Clay Hot-Hot Honey, pickles, lettuce, and spicy mayo. Served on a squishy bun with a side of house chips.
More about Millers All Day
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Hot Honey Chicken Donut
|$12.00
house pickles, peach preserves
More about Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway
Millers All Day - James Island, - Maybank Highway
1956a Maybank Highway, Charleston
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
hot honey glazed fried chicken, house pickles, heirloom apples, milk bun (Available after 4:00PM)
|Hot Honey Chicken Donut
|$12.00
hot honey glazed fried chicken, house pickles, peach preserves, cinnamon donut (Available until 4:00PM)