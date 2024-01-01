Italian subs in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve italian subs
More about New York City Pizza Charleston -
New York City Pizza Charleston -
190 EAST BAY STREET, CHARLESTON
|The Italian Sub
|$14.95
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone,
with shaved lettuce, sliced onion,
and tomato, oil and vinegar
More about South Street Cheesesteaks
South Street Cheesesteaks
119 Spring Street, Suite 2, Charleston
|ITALIAN MEATBALL SUB
|$17.75
Our mouth watering Authentic Italian Meatball Sub bursting with flavor with every bite in of 100 % beef meatballs made with Romano Cheese!
This sub is sure to please with a hefty portion of Four 2 oz Meatballs stuffed in our fresh baked 8 inch Ambrosia Style Sub Roll
The Italian meatballs are lathered with flavorful Marinara sauce with Provolone & Mozzarella cheese topped and garnished with aged shredded Asiago on top of the sub !