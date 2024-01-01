Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve italian subs

New York City Pizza Charleston -

190 EAST BAY STREET, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Italian Sub$14.95
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone,
with shaved lettuce, sliced onion,
and tomato, oil and vinegar
More about New York City Pizza Charleston -
South Street Cheesesteaks

119 Spring Street, Suite 2, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ITALIAN MEATBALL SUB$17.75
Our mouth watering Authentic Italian Meatball Sub bursting with flavor with every bite in of 100 % beef meatballs made with Romano Cheese!
This sub is sure to please with a hefty portion of Four 2 oz Meatballs stuffed in our fresh baked 8 inch Ambrosia Style Sub Roll
The Italian meatballs are lathered with flavorful Marinara sauce with Provolone & Mozzarella cheese topped and garnished with aged shredded Asiago on top of the sub !
More about South Street Cheesesteaks

