Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve kale salad

Banner pic

 

Chill

520 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collective Cooking "Pad Thai" Kale Salad$5.75
Shredded Kale, Red Cabbage, Brussel Sprouts, Organic Red Quinoa, Carrots & Red Onion
Tossed in a Thai Sunflower Butter Dressing
More about Chill
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Kale Salad$8.99
Baby kale and arugula, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pickled apple, and blue cheese crumbles. Dressed in our house made creamy honey-lemon. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
Kale Caesar Salad$8.99
Kale blend and romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Kale Salad$8.99
Baby kale and arugula, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pickled apple, and blue cheese crumbles. Dressed in our house made creamy honey-lemon. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
Kale Caesar Salad$8.99
Kale blend and romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Pretzels

Stew

Waffles

Tacos

Wontons

Chips And Salsa

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston