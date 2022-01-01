Kale salad in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve kale salad
Chill
520 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Collective Cooking "Pad Thai" Kale Salad
|$5.75
Shredded Kale, Red Cabbage, Brussel Sprouts, Organic Red Quinoa, Carrots & Red Onion
Tossed in a Thai Sunflower Butter Dressing
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Cranberry Kale Salad
|$8.99
Baby kale and arugula, cranberries, sunflower seeds, pickled apple, and blue cheese crumbles. Dressed in our house made creamy honey-lemon. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Kale blend and romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown
45 Romney Street, Charleston
