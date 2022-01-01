Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve kimchi

Dashi image

 

Dashi

1262 Remount Road, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAMED BUN$5.00
Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
PATATAS BRAVAS$10.00
Crispy Heirloom Potatoes, Oaxaca Cheese, Yellow Sriracha, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF
STIR FRY NOODLE$14.00
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1
Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
More about Dashi
Wabi-Sabi image

 

Wabi Sabi Food Truck

7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$4.00
Short Grain seasoned Rice
Kimchi$4.00
Braised Pork and Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
More about Wabi Sabi Food Truck
Poke Burri image

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Kimchi Ramen$14.00
Spicy Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg
Kimchi$3.00
More about Poke Burri

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Waffles

Sliders

Fried Dumplings

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Wontons

Grits

Chicken Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston