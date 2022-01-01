Kimchi in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve kimchi
Dashi
1262 Remount Road, North Charleston
|STEAMED BUN
|$5.00
Choice of Protein, Chinese Bun, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Asian BBQ Sauce.
|PATATAS BRAVAS
|$10.00
Crispy Heirloom Potatoes, Oaxaca Cheese, Yellow Sriracha, Sriracha Hollandaise. GF
|STIR FRY NOODLE
|$14.00
Choice of Protein, Add Fried Egg $1
Cantonese Egg Noodle, Tare, Golden Mountain, Asian BBQ Sauce, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro, Scallion, Radish, Chili Sauce, Sambal Aioli.
Wabi Sabi Food Truck
7671 Northwoods Blvd, North Charleston
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$4.00
Short Grain seasoned Rice
|Kimchi
|$4.00
|Braised Pork and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.00
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Spicy Kimchi Ramen
|$14.00
Spicy Creamy Pork Broth, Pork Belly, Noodles, Sweet Corn, Black Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Marinated Soft-Boiled Egg
|Kimchi
|$3.00