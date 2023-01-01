Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Charleston
/
Charleston
/
Lassi
Charleston restaurants that serve lassi
Malika - James Island
1977 Maybank Hwy, Charleston
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$7.00
Creamy mango shake, cardamom.
More about Malika - James Island
Fam's Brewing Co.
1291 Folly Rd, Charleston
No reviews yet
Sea Lassie Crowler
$12.00
More about Fam's Brewing Co.
