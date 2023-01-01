Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

Malika - James Island

1977 Maybank Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$7.00
Creamy mango shake, cardamom.
More about Malika - James Island
Consumer pic

 

Fam's Brewing Co.

1291 Folly Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sea Lassie Crowler$12.00
More about Fam's Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Mac And Cheese

Hibachi Steaks

Fish And Chips

Honey Chicken

Green Beans

Steak Bowls

Tomato Salad

Tamales

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston