Lobsters in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve lobsters
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Millers All Day
120 King St, Charleston
|Lobster Roll
|$35.00
lobster salad, bibb lettuce, house made milk bun
|Lobster Fries
|$21.00
home fries, bacon, Mornay sauce, lobster, scallions, sunny-side egg*
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston
36 N Market St, Charleston
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$23.00
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$18.00
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$9.50
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King
585 King Street, Charleston
|Steak & Lobster Hibachi
|$35.00
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
|Lobster Roll
|$16.00
Temura lobster tail with cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago
SEAFOOD
Delaney Oyster House
115 Calhoun Street, Charleston
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Mace Mayo, Celery, Old Bay Chips
Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
550 King St #100, Charleston
|Lobster Deviled Eggs
|$15.00
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Filet Mignon & Lobster*
|$49.00
|Lobster Tempura
|$17.00
Tempura lobster, crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.
|Steak & Lobster
|$47.00