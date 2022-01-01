Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve lobsters

Millers All Day image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Millers All Day

120 King St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$35.00
lobster salad, bibb lettuce, house made milk bun
Lobster Fries$21.00
home fries, bacon, Mornay sauce, lobster, scallions, sunny-side egg*
More about Millers All Day
8725874f-0993-47f0-9af3-81d2138e30ac image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston

36 N Market St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (257 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Salad Roll$23.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese$18.00
Bowl Lobster Bisque$9.50
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King image

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King

585 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Lobster Hibachi$35.00
Served with rice, vegetables, and a choice of miso soup or green salad
Lobster Roll$16.00
Temura lobster tail with cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and masago
More about Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King
Poached Lobster Roll image

SEAFOOD

Delaney Oyster House

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston

Avg 5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$34.00
Mace Mayo, Celery, Old Bay Chips
More about Delaney Oyster House
Consumer pic

 

Félix Cocktails et Cuisine

550 King St #100, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Deviled Eggs$15.00
More about Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon & Lobster*$49.00
Lobster Tempura$17.00
Tempura lobster, crab, avocado and eel sauce on top.
Steak & Lobster$47.00
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cucumber Salad

French Fries

Prime Ribs

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Burritos

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston