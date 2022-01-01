Mapo tofu in Charleston
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
224 rutledge ave, charleston
|Mapo Tofu with Greens
|$16.00
Classic sichuan tofu + pork dish with local greens and rice
not gluten free.
|Mapo Tofu (regular)
|$14.00
classic rice intense sichuan tofu + pork dish aka intense numbing spicy (salty) goodness, served with rice
|Mapo Tofu Vegan (with greens)
|$16.00
Vegan Mapo Tofu with Greens ( classic sichuan intense dish with tofu NO PORK)
not gluten free.