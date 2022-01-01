Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mapo tofu in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve mapo tofu

Item pic

 

Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston

224 rutledge ave, charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mapo Tofu with Greens$16.00
Classic sichuan tofu + pork dish with local greens and rice
not gluten free.
Mapo Tofu (regular)$14.00
classic rice intense sichuan tofu + pork dish aka intense numbing spicy (salty) goodness, served with rice
Mapo Tofu Vegan (with greens)$16.00
Vegan Mapo Tofu with Greens ( classic sichuan intense dish with tofu NO PORK)
not gluten free.
More about Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
Item pic

 

Kwei Fei at The Charleston Pour House

1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mapo Tofu w/ Rice$15.00
Tofu, Woodear Mushroom, Fermented Bean Paste
Mapo Tofu$16.00
Chili Bean Paste, Woodear Mushroom, Garlic, Ginger, Sichuan Peppercorn
辣豆瓣，木耳，蘑菇 大蒜，生姜，四川花椒
More about Kwei Fei at The Charleston Pour House

