Meatball subs in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve meatball subs

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella
More about Berkeley's
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$14.00
More about Vespa Pizza
Item pic

 

South Street Cheesesteaks

119 Spring Street, Suite 2, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ITALIAN MEATBALL SUB$17.75
Our mouth watering Authentic Italian Meatball Sub bursting with flavor with every bite in of 100 % beef meatballs made with Romano Cheese!
This sub is sure to please with a hefty portion of Four 2 oz Meatballs stuffed in our fresh baked 8 inch Ambrosia Style Sub Roll
The Italian meatballs are lathered with flavorful Marinara sauce with Provolone & Mozzarella cheese topped and garnished with aged shredded Asiago on top of the sub !
More about South Street Cheesesteaks

