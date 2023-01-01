Meatball subs in Charleston

Our mouth watering Authentic Italian Meatball Sub bursting with flavor with every bite in of 100 % beef meatballs made with Romano Cheese!

This sub is sure to please with a hefty portion of Four 2 oz Meatballs stuffed in our fresh baked 8 inch Ambrosia Style Sub Roll

The Italian meatballs are lathered with flavorful Marinara sauce with Provolone & Mozzarella cheese topped and garnished with aged shredded Asiago on top of the sub !

