Mussels in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve mussels

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broiled Spicy Green Mussels$12.00
New Zealand mussels, kani, creamy carrot pepper chili, scallions
More about SHIKI
Vespa Pizza image

 

Vespa Pizza

224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels “Diavlo”$13.00
Mussels “Basil”$13.00
More about Vespa Pizza
Ristorante LIDI image

FRENCH FRIES

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Carrettiera$19.00
1 pound PEI mussels tossed with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine and butter
More about Ristorante LIDI
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Linguine$20.00
Butter white wine sauce and grilled garlic bread
More about Ms. Rose's
Consumer pic

 

Pearz - West Ashely

9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Mussels Pearlz$15.95
white wine garlic butter broth
More about Pearz - West Ashely
Consumer pic

 

Pearlz - East Bay St.

153 East Bay St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Mussels Pearlz$15.95
white wine garlic butter broth
More about Pearlz - East Bay St.

