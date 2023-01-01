Mussels in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve mussels
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Broiled Spicy Green Mussels
|$12.00
New Zealand mussels, kani, creamy carrot pepper chili, scallions
Vespa Pizza
224 Seven Farms Dr., Charleston
|Mussels “Diavlo”
|$13.00
|Mussels “Basil”
|$13.00
Ristorante LIDI
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston
|Mussels Carrettiera
|$19.00
1 pound PEI mussels tossed with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine and butter
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Mussels Linguine
|$20.00
Butter white wine sauce and grilled garlic bread
Pearz - West Ashely
9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston
|Steamed Mussels Pearlz
|$15.95
white wine garlic butter broth