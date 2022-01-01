Nachos in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve nachos
More about Bohemian Bull
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese, jalapenos, black beans, roasted garlic crema, pico de gallo, & guacamole.
More about Mac’s Place
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|Irish Nachos
|$8.99
Scalloped Potatoes, Cheese, Ranch, Bacon, Tomatoes, & Jalapenos
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, and your choice of pork or chicken
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Medium Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
|Medium Veggie Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
|Large Veggie Nachos
|$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
More about Lewis Barbecue
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Brisket Nachos
|$15.00
House Chips, Chopped Brisket, Green Chile Queso, Pico, Crema, Jalapeño. Nap inducing.
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.00
House Chips, Pulled Pork, Green Chile Queso, Pico, Crema, Jalapeño.
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Nachos
|$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
More about La Nortena
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Shrimp Nachos
|$20.00
Grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and fresh cheese.
|Chile Verde Nachos
|$18.00
|Norteña Nachos
|$17.00
Choice of meat filling, fresh cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and topped with cheese dip.
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Half Nacho Pile
|$6.50
|Nacho Pile
|$13.00
More about The Griffon
FRENCH FRIES
The Griffon
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Nachos
|$12.99
Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$12.99
Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
More about Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
464 N Nassau St, Charleston
|Nachos Especial
|$8.95
Eight individually prepared nachos on
stone ground corn chips, refried pintos,
cheese, pickled jalapeños, served with
pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Melvin's BBQ
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Nachos
|$14.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork or BBQ Chopped Chicken, Queso, Slaw, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos & Melvin's BBQ Sauce
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Little Mama's Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Queso and Sour Cream. You don't have to share!
|Kid's Nachos
|$4.00
Warm tortilla chips with queso on top
More about 120 Queology
120 Queology
6 North Market St, Charleston
|Nachos
|$9.99
Corn chips, queso cheese, jalapeño, cole slaw, our signature Memphis Sweet Barbeque sauce, tomatoes and onions
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown
45 Romney Street, Charleston
|Medium Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
|Medium Veggie Nachos
|$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
|Large Chicken Nachos
|$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
More about Poke Burri
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Spicy Tuna Nacho
|$7.75
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Wonton Nacho, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions