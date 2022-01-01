Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve nachos

Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese, jalapenos, black beans, roasted garlic crema, pico de gallo, & guacamole.
More about Bohemian Bull
Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Nachos$8.99
Scalloped Potatoes, Cheese, Ranch, Bacon, Tomatoes, & Jalapenos
More about Mac’s Place
Item pic

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips, queso, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, and your choice of pork or chicken
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Medium Veggie Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Large Veggie Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Nachos$15.00
House Chips, Chopped Brisket, Green Chile Queso, Pico, Crema, Jalapeño. Nap inducing.
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
House Chips, Pulled Pork, Green Chile Queso, Pico, Crema, Jalapeño.
More about Lewis Barbecue
Nachos image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$16.75
Three House Made Salsas | Sharp Cheddar
Monterey Jack | Pickled Jalapeño | Crema
Guacamole | Chimichurri
More about Home Team BBQ
La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Nachos$20.00
Grilled shrimp topped with cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and fresh cheese.
Chile Verde Nachos$18.00
Norteña Nachos$17.00
Choice of meat filling, fresh cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and topped with cheese dip.
More about La Nortena
The Taco Vault image

 

The Taco Vault

2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos
More about The Taco Vault
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Nacho Pile$6.50
Nacho Pile$13.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.99
Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
Grilled Chicken Nachos$12.99
Homemade FLOUR toritilla chips, chicken, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
More about The Griffon
Nachos image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$16.75
More about Home Team BBQ
Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE image

 

Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE

464 N Nassau St, Charleston

Avg 5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Especial$8.95
Eight individually prepared nachos on
stone ground corn chips, refried pintos,
cheese, pickled jalapeños, served with
pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Juan Luis OLD DO NOT USE
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$14.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork or BBQ Chopped Chicken, Queso, Slaw, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos & Melvin's BBQ Sauce
More about Melvin's BBQ
Little Nachos Mamas image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Mama's Nachos$10.00
Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Queso and Sour Cream. You don't have to share!
Kid's Nachos$4.00
Warm tortilla chips with queso on top
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
5d667f17-ff72-4a51-9536-67345f05f3a9 image

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$9.99
Corn chips, queso cheese, jalapeño, cole slaw, our signature Memphis Sweet Barbeque sauce, tomatoes and onions
More about 120 Queology
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Medium Veggie Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Large Chicken Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Nacho$7.75
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Wonton Nacho, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions
More about Poke Burri

