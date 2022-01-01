Noodle soup in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Thailicious - West Ashley
Thailicious - West Ashley
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|E2 Tom Yum Goong Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Tom Yum Goong)
|$19.95
Shrimps with Rice Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Basil, Lime Juice, Green Onion in our Tom Yum Homemade Broth.
|E7 Wonton egg noodle soup
|$20.95
Homemade Wonton stuffed with seasoned ground chicken in clear broth, Egg noodles, tomato, mushroom and lettuce with crispy garlic and scallions.
|E1 Bangkok Boat Beef Noodle Soup (Kuay Tiew Rua)
|$18.95
Thai style noodle dish, which has a strong flavor. It contains both pork and beef, Bean sprout, Scallion, Basil as well as Dark soy sauce, in a Brown herb broth.