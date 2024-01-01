Penne in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve penne
More about Charleston Sports Pub - West Ashley
Charleston Sports Pub - West Ashley
1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston
|CAJUN CHICKEN PENNE
|$16.99
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, blackened chicken, and spicy Alfredo over penne pasta, topped with green onions and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99
More about Charleston Sports Pub - James Island
Charleston Sports Pub - James Island
1989 Maybank Hwy, Charleston
|Cajun Chicken Penne
|$16.99
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, blackened chicken, and spicy Alfredo over penne pasta, topped with green onions and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99