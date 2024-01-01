Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Charleston Sports Pub - West Ashley

1124 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAJUN CHICKEN PENNE$16.99
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, blackened chicken, and spicy Alfredo over penne pasta, topped with green onions and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99
More about Charleston Sports Pub - West Ashley
Item pic

 

Charleston Sports Pub - James Island

1989 Maybank Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Chicken Penne$16.99
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, blackened chicken, and spicy Alfredo over penne pasta, topped with green onions and Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread. Add a side salad for $2.99
More about Charleston Sports Pub - James Island
Ristorante LIDI image

FRENCH FRIES

Ristorante LIDI

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Penne pasta tossed with tomato-cream sauce with a touch of vodka
Family Penne Alla Vodka$45.00
More about Ristorante LIDI

