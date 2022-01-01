Pho in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve pho
More about Thailicious - West Ashley
Thailicious - West Ashley
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|E3 Phuket Pho style Noodle soup (Kuay Tiew Nua Sod)
|$18.95
Sliced beef, Rice Noodles, Pork meatball in herb broth and scallions. Served with bean Sprouts and Thai basil.
More about CO
CO
340 King St, Charleston
|Pho
|$15.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
|GF Pho
|$15.00
Vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth
|Spicy Pho
|$16.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha