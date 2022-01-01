Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Thailicious - West Ashley

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
E3 Phuket Pho style Noodle soup (Kuay Tiew Nua Sod)$18.95
Sliced beef, Rice Noodles, Pork meatball in herb broth and scallions. Served with bean Sprouts and Thai basil.
More about Thailicious - West Ashley
Banner pic

 

CO

340 King St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho$15.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
GF Pho$15.00
Vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth
Spicy Pho$16.00
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
More about CO
Item pic

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pho Mai Burger // The Curse of Burgs$16.00
Milk Bun, Double 4 Oz Patty, Double Cheese, Butter Aioli, Oyster Sauce, B&B Pickles, Onion Jam, Onions
For any allergy mods or questions, please let our staff know!
More about Pink Bellies

