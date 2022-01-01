Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve pies

Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reese's Pie$6.95
Mud Pie$6.95
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Item pic

 

The Pass

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispery - Key Lime Pie$6.00
The Crispery's Key Lime are fresh all year. Enjoy the taste of Summer with a taste of Key Lime pie in a gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE. Always room for the light taste of this key lime pie Crispycake.
More about The Pass
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$8.00
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Lewis Barbecue image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Lewis Barbecue

464 N. Nassau St., Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Dirt Pie Pudding$6.00
housemade chocolate pudding, marshmallow fluff and crumbled oreos
More about Lewis Barbecue
Halo image

 

Halo

170 Ashley Ave., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Pie$4.99
Mixed Berry Pie Bar$3.49
More about Halo
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about 109 Eli's Table
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reese's Peanut Butter Pie$5.95
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Brownie Pie$7.00
Lemon Meringue Pie$7.00
More about Ms. Rose's
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

 

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

1011 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
HAND PIE APPLE$3.79
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
c1fe589a-8eba-4ae4-814f-0758ef400f0c image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$10.00
Key lime pie with graham cracker crust.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
More about Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
Melvin's BBQ image

BBQ

Melvin's BBQ

538 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$6.99
More about Melvin's BBQ
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shack's World Famous Key Lime Pie$6.99
Shack’s Southern Pecan Pie$7.99
More about West Ashley Crab Shack

