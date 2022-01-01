Pies in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve pies
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Reese's Pie
|$6.95
|Mud Pie
|$6.95
The Pass
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Crispery - Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
The Crispery's Key Lime are fresh all year. Enjoy the taste of Summer with a taste of Key Lime pie in a gourmet marshmallow rice CRISPYCAKE. Always room for the light taste of this key lime pie Crispycake.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Pecan Pie
|$8.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Chocolate Dirt Pie Pudding
|$6.00
housemade chocolate pudding, marshmallow fluff and crumbled oreos
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Reese's Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.95
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Cookie Brownie Pie
|$7.00
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$7.00
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
1011 King Street, Charleston
|HAND PIE APPLE
|$3.79
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Carmella’s Cafe & Dessert Bar
198 E Bay St, Charleston
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Key lime pie with graham cracker crust.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.