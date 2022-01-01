Po boy in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flounder Po-Boy$20.00
butter lettuce, plum tomato, garlic aioli, Brown's Court baguette with fresh-cut fries
Shrimp Po-boy$20.00
butter lettuce, plum tomato, garlic aioli, Brown's Court baguette with fresh-cut fries
Oyster Po-Boy$20.00
butter lettuce, plum tomato, garlic aioli, Brown's Court baguette with fresh-cut fries
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Item pic

 

Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive

1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
fried creek shrimp, Duke's, lettuce, tomato, red onion, peanut chili sauce, on a hoagie
More about Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
Item pic

 

Bay Street Biergarten

549 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 3.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$13.00
Fried Local Shrimp, Brussels Sprout Salad,
Sriracha Ranch
More about Bay Street Biergarten
Banner pic

 

California Dreaming - Charleston

1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy$14.95
Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
More about California Dreaming - Charleston
Item pic

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flounder Po Boy$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
Fried Green Tomato Po Boy$12.00
Chow Chow, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
More about Ms. Rose's
Rappahannock Oyster Bar image

 

Rappahannock Oyster Bar - CHS

701 East Bay Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyster Po'Boy$16.00
Shrimp Po'Boy$16.00
More about Rappahannock Oyster Bar - CHS

