Po boy in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve po boy
More about 60 Bull Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Flounder Po-Boy
|$20.00
butter lettuce, plum tomato, garlic aioli, Brown's Court baguette with fresh-cut fries
|Shrimp Po-boy
|$20.00
butter lettuce, plum tomato, garlic aioli, Brown's Court baguette with fresh-cut fries
|Oyster Po-Boy
|$20.00
butter lettuce, plum tomato, garlic aioli, Brown's Court baguette with fresh-cut fries
More about Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$15.00
fried creek shrimp, Duke's, lettuce, tomato, red onion, peanut chili sauce, on a hoagie
More about Bay Street Biergarten
Bay Street Biergarten
549 E Bay St, Charleston
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$13.00
Fried Local Shrimp, Brussels Sprout Salad,
Sriracha Ranch
More about California Dreaming - Charleston
California Dreaming - Charleston
1 Ashley Point Road, Charleston
|New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy
|$14.95
Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
|New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy
|$14.95
Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.
More about Ms. Rose's
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Flounder Po Boy
|$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Toasted Hoagie, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato
|Fried Green Tomato Po Boy
|$12.00
Chow Chow, Pimento Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato