Pork belly in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve pork belly
Thailicious
1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston
|Khao Moo Krob (Ginger Rice With Crispy Pork Belly)
|$15.95
Crispy Pork Belly over Ginger Rice with Stir-Fried Mix Vegetable.
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Pork Belly BLT
|$14.00
Kwei Fei
1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
|Pork Belly Dry Pot
|$19.00
24 hour pork belly, 8 spice oil, lotus root, cabbage, shitake, fermented chili paste
*Spicy *Vegan by request
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Pork Belly
|$3.00