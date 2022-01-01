Pudding in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve pudding
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Banana Pudding
|$4.95
|Banana Pudding
|$4.95
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St., Charleston
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
|Green Chile Corn Pudding
|$3.50
#1 Side! Imagine a Cheesy Cornbread Casserole with Diced Hatch Chiles (flavor, not heat) (vegetarian)
|Chocolate Dirt Pie Pudding
|$6.00
housemade chocolate pudding, marshmallow fluff and crumbled oreos
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Banana Pudding
|$5.25
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
1011 King Street, Charleston
|BANANA PUDDING
|$6.29
|BANANA PUDDING PINT
|$8.29
|BANANA PUDDING 1/2 GALLON
|$17.29
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Banana Pudding
|$5.25
|TO-GO Banana Pudding
|$5.25
BBQ
Melvin's BBQ
538 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Cup Banana Pudding
|$6.99
|Banana Pudding Shake
|$4.50
CHICKEN
Rudy Royale
209 East Bay Street, Charleston
|BANANA PUDDING
|$8.00
SEASONAL. FRESH. MADE DAILY.