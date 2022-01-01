Pulled chicken sandwiches in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
120 Queology
6 North Market St, Charleston
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
|Pulled chicken Sandwich w/ Side
|$12.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce