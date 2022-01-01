Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled chicken sandwiches in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve pulled chicken sandwiches

Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
More about Home Team BBQ
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
More about Home Team BBQ
120 Queology image

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
Pulled chicken Sandwich w/ Side$12.99
Served with pickles and your choice of sauce
More about 120 Queology
Item pic

CHICKEN

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
DUKES. DILL SLAW. PICKLES. SIDE
More about Rudy Royale

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Fried Rice

Waffles

Chicken Burritos

Shrimp Tempura

French Fries

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston