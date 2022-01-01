Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve quesadillas

El PinchoTaco image

 

El PinchoTaco

616 meeting street UNIT B, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
QUESADILLAS$11.99
More about El PinchoTaco
Item pic

 

Toast

2026 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
More about Toast
Southern Roots Smokehouse image

BBQ

Southern Roots Smokehouse

2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smokehouse Quesadilla$14.00
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
Kickin' Chicken image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kickin' Chicken

1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (2733 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Kickin' Chicken
Item pic

 

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
More about Toast
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Home Team BBQ

126 Williman Street, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Black Bean Quesadilla$5.25
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Kid Pork Quesadilla$5.25
More about Home Team BBQ
DUCK QUESADILLA image

FRENCH FRIES

Dashi

1262 Remount Road, North Charleston

Avg 4.8 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DUCK QUESADILLA$15.00
Duck Confit, Manchego, Sofrito, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sweet Peppers, Chili Aioli.
CHEESE QUESADILLA$7.00
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
More about Dashi
La Nortena image

FRENCH FRIES

La Nortena

6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
10” flour tortilla filled with American cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla$20.00
Stuffed with beans and choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice and a small salad.
La Nortena Quesadilla$18.00
Stuffed with refried beans and choice of meat filling. Served with lettuce, sour cream, fresh cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.
More about La Nortena
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$5.00
More about 109 Eli's Table
The Taco Vault image

 

The Taco Vault

2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla
More about The Taco Vault
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Home Team BBQ

1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Black Bean Quesadilla$4.75
Kid Pork Quesadilla$4.75
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$4.75
More about Home Team BBQ
Cantina Chicken Quesadilla image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cantina Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.
Santos Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.00
Melted jack cheese, black bean spread, grilled onions, peppers and lime crema
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
120 Queology image

 

120 Queology

6 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
More about 120 Queology
Semilla image

 

Semilla

218 President St., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken Quesadilla served with chips and salsa
More about Semilla
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

45 Romney Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown

