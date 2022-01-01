Quesadillas in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Southern Roots Smokehouse
BBQ
Southern Roots Smokehouse
2544 Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Smokehouse Quesadilla
|$14.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
More about Kickin' Chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kickin' Chicken
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Charleston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Home Team BBQ
126 Williman Street, Charleston
|Kid Black Bean Quesadilla
|$5.25
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.25
|Kid Pork Quesadilla
|$5.25
More about Dashi
FRENCH FRIES
Dashi
1262 Remount Road, North Charleston
|DUCK QUESADILLA
|$15.00
Duck Confit, Manchego, Sofrito, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Sweet Peppers, Chili Aioli.
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$7.00
Flour Tortilla, House Cheese Mix, Choice of Protein
More about La Nortena
FRENCH FRIES
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
10” flour tortilla filled with American cheese.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$20.00
Stuffed with beans and choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice and a small salad.
|La Nortena Quesadilla
|$18.00
Stuffed with refried beans and choice of meat filling. Served with lettuce, sour cream, fresh cheese, tomatoes, and sliced avocado.
More about 109 Eli's Table
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
|$5.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.99
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
|Kid Black Bean Quesadilla
|$4.75
|Kid Pork Quesadilla
|$4.75
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$4.75
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Cantina Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.
|Santos Shrimp Quesadilla
|$16.00
Melted jack cheese, ancho chile spread, corn & black bean salsa and chipotle crema.
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$16.00
Melted jack cheese, black bean spread, grilled onions, peppers and lime crema
More about Semilla
Semilla
218 President St., Charleston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken Quesadilla served with chips and salsa
More about Kickin' Chicken - Downtown
Kickin' Chicken - Downtown
45 Romney Street, Charleston
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.