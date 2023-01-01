Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Item pic

 

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake Slice$7.00
One of our most popular cakes. 2 layers, enhanced with cocoa powder, cream cheese icing
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
Ms. Rose's image

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Red Velvet Cake$9.00
More about Ms. Rose's
Item pic

 

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

80 North Market St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake Slice$7.00
One of our most popular cakes. 2 layers, enhanced with cocoa powder, cream cheese icing
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
Red Velvet Cake image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

198 E Bay St, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$15.00
Red velvet cake with cream cheese icing.
Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
More about Carmella's Cafe & Dessert Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Steak Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Shrimp Basket

Chopped Salad

Tomato Salad

Muffins

Fried Dumplings

Bean Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (77 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (598 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1099 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston