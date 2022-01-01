Rice bowls in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kanji James Island

807 Folly Rd, James Island

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Bodega Todo - -- No Food Truck Orders

218 President St., Charleston

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)
GRILLED CHICKEN RICE BOWL$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Grilled Chicken, Salsa Verde
SHRIMP RICE BOWL$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Shrimp, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Aioli, Pickles
BRUSSELS SPROUTS RICE BOWL$13.00
Aromatic Rice, Black Beans, Cabbage, Radish, Queso Fresco, Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts, Salsa Macha (contains nuts), Apple
Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

Steak Fried Rice Bowl$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$10.50
Serve with Fried Rice
