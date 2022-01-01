Salmon in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve salmon
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Salmon Roll
|$6.00
salmon, scallion, wasabi
|Spicy Salmon
|$8.50
salmon, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion
|Lemon Salmon
|$15.00
layered salmon, lemon, jalapeno, kani, avocado,
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bohemian Bull
1531 Folly Rd, Charleston
|Pecan Crusted Salmon
|$19.00
Wild caught salmon topped with honey Dijon glazed served with mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Salmon Entree
|$24.00
fried bread, blistered tomato, roasted peppers, olives, feta, arugula, citrus vinaigrette
|Salmon BLT Sandwich
|$18.00
iceberg, tomato, bacon, duke's mayo, squishy bun
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$12.00
creamy smoked salmon dip with fresh housemade potato chips, finished with toasted sesame seeds
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Tuna,Salmon,Shrimp Poke Bowl
|$12.50
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$5.95
spicy salmon with crunchy
|Hibachi Salmon
|$16.96
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
|Salmon Filet Special $40
|$40.00
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Pecan Salmon
|$18.00
Mixed Greens, Croutons, Cucmber, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Sweet Onion Dressing
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$12.50
Fresh raw salmon cut in small pieces with carrots, edamame, seaweed salad, corns and onion. Spicy mayo, sriracha, ponzu sauce and eel sauce on it.
|Classic Salmon
|$5.95
|Spicy Salmon
|$5.95
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Fresh Salmon
|$7.00
Kanji West Ashley
1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston
|Salmon Nigiri
|$5.95
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$14.95
Marinated Salmon,Edamame,Avocado,Corn,&SuShi Rice
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$13.95
Serve with Fried Rice
Poke Burri
835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston
|Fresh Salmon Bowl
|$13.00
Fresh Salmon, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Ginger