Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve salmon

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$6.00
salmon, scallion, wasabi
Spicy Salmon$8.50
salmon, spicy masago, cucumber, scallion
Lemon Salmon$15.00
layered salmon, lemon, jalapeno, kani, avocado,
More about SHIKI
Bohemian Bull image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemian Bull

1531 Folly Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Crusted Salmon$19.00
Wild caught salmon topped with honey Dijon glazed served with mashed potatoes & vegetable of the day.
More about Bohemian Bull
Berkeley's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Entree$24.00
fried bread, blistered tomato, roasted peppers, olives, feta, arugula, citrus vinaigrette
Salmon BLT Sandwich$18.00
iceberg, tomato, bacon, duke's mayo, squishy bun
Smoked Salmon Dip$12.00
creamy smoked salmon dip with fresh housemade potato chips, finished with toasted sesame seeds
More about Berkeley's
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna,Salmon,Shrimp Poke Bowl$12.50
Spicy Salmon Roll$5.95
spicy salmon with crunchy
Hibachi Salmon$16.96
Served With Fried Rice And Mix Vegetables (Onion and Carrots and Broccoli and Zucchini)
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Filet Special $40$40.00
More about 109 Eli's Table
Item pic

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Salmon$18.00
Mixed Greens, Croutons, Cucmber, Roasted Tomato, Roasted Sweet Onion Dressing
More about Ms. Rose's
Rudy Royale image

CHICKEN

Rudy Royale

209 East Bay Street, Charleston

Avg 4.4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON BLT$16.00
More about Rudy Royale
Item pic

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Poke Bowl$12.50
Fresh raw salmon cut in small pieces with carrots, edamame, seaweed salad, corns and onion. Spicy mayo, sriracha, ponzu sauce and eel sauce on it.
Classic Salmon$5.95
Spicy Salmon$5.95
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Salmon$7.00
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Nigiri$5.95
Salmon Poke Bowl$14.95
Marinated Salmon,Edamame,Avocado,Corn,&SuShi Rice
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$13.95
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji West Ashley
Item pic

 

Poke Burri

835-B Savannah Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Salmon Bowl$13.00
Fresh Salmon, Lettuce, Carrots, Beets, Cabbage, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Ginger
More about Poke Burri

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Chips And Salsa

Thai Salad

Egg Rolls

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Fried Pickles

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston