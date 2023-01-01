Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve samosa

Malika - James Island

1977 Maybank Hwy, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$13.00
Punjabi vegetable Samosa over our famous Lahori Cholay. Vegan.
More about Malika - James Island
Ma'am Saab

251 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$12.00
Vegetable samosa / cholay / tamarind-chili sauce. (VE)
More about Ma'am Saab

