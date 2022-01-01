Sashimi in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve sashimi
More about SHIKI
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Ebi | Shrimp Sashimi
|$11.00
Brazil
|Masago | Smelt Roe Sashimi
|$10.00
Iceland
|Sake | Salmon Sashimi
|$15.00
Faroe Islands/Scotland
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Smoked Salmon Sashimi
|$9.00
|Eel Sashimi
|$9.00
|Tuna Sashimi
|$9.00
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Yellowtail Sashimi
|$7.00
|Sashimi Salad
|$6.95
|Salmon Sashimi
|$7.00
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Sashimi Salad
|$13.00
Variety of fresh sashimi mixed with special spicy sauce.
|Sushi & Sashimi Combo*
|$37.00
Sushi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp), California Roll and Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish).