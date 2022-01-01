Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve sashimi

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ebi | Shrimp Sashimi$11.00
Brazil
Masago | Smelt Roe Sashimi$10.00
Iceland
Sake | Salmon Sashimi$15.00
Faroe Islands/Scotland
More about SHIKI
Ginza Grill - North Charleston image

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Sashimi$9.00
Eel Sashimi$9.00
Tuna Sashimi$9.00
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellowtail Sashimi$7.00
Sashimi Salad$6.95
Salmon Sashimi$7.00
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Salad$13.00
Variety of fresh sashimi mixed with special spicy sauce.
Sushi & Sashimi Combo*$37.00
Sushi (salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp), California Roll and Sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, white fish).
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kanji Sashimi$15.95
Spicy Tuna,Avocado Inside ,Topped With Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,White Tuna,Avocado With Soy Paper &Wasabi Yuzu Sauce (No Rice)
White Tuna Sashimi$6.95
Sashimi Appetizer$8.95
More about Kanji West Ashley

