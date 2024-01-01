Seafood salad in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve seafood salad
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Seafood Salad
|$14.00
Hokkaido scallop, kani, spicy Kewpie, cucumber, scallion
The Pass - Panino and Provisions
207A St. Philip Street, Charleston
|Seafood Salad from Italy
|$7.00
Seafood Salad from Italy. Octopus, Shellfish, Cuttlefish Mussels, Calabria Celery Salad, and Housemade Lemon Vinegar.
Pearz - West Ashely
9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston
|BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz
|$16.95
shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing