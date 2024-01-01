Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve seafood salad

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Salad$14.00
Hokkaido scallop, kani, spicy Kewpie, cucumber, scallion
More about SHIKI
Item pic

 

The Pass - Panino and Provisions

207A St. Philip Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Salad from Italy$7.00
Seafood Salad from Italy. Octopus, Shellfish, Cuttlefish Mussels, Calabria Celery Salad, and Housemade Lemon Vinegar.
More about The Pass - Panino and Provisions
Item pic

 

Pearz - West Ashely

9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz$16.95
shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing
More about Pearz - West Ashely
Item pic

 

Pearlz - East Bay St.

153 East Bay St, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz$16.95
shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing
More about Pearlz - East Bay St.

