Shrimp basket in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
8 Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp, Side, & Cocktail Sauce
Mac's DI - 259 Seven Farms Drive
259 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
8 Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp, Side, & Cocktail Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
THE GRIFFON
18 Vendue Range, Charleston
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.99
with fries, slaw, and cocktail sauce
Toast - 127 - King Street
451 King St, Charleston
|Kids Fried Shrimp Basket
|$5.99