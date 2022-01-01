Shrimp basket in Charleston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$11.99
8 Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp, Side, & Cocktail Sauce
More about Mac’s Place
Main pic

 

Mac's DI - 259 Seven Farms Drive

259 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$11.99
8 Hand Breaded Fried Shrimp, Side, & Cocktail Sauce
More about Mac's DI - 259 Seven Farms Drive
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

THE GRIFFON

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$13.99
with fries, slaw, and cocktail sauce
More about THE GRIFFON
Banner pic

 

Toast - 127 - King Street

451 King St, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fried Shrimp Basket$5.99
More about Toast - 127 - King Street
West Ashley Crab Shack image

 

West Ashley Crab Shack

1901 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
JUMBO SHRIMP BASKET$13.99
8 Jumbo shrimp served with one side
More about West Ashley Crab Shack

