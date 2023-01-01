Shrimp fajitas in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
La Nortena
6275 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|(L) Shrimp Fajita
|$14.50
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$21.00
Jumbo shrimp cooked with fresh onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with rice, small guacamole salad, and choice of beans.
Rancho Lewis
1503 King Street, Charleston
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$32.00
Grilled over mesquite wood and served atop charred peppers and onions, Marrow Farm Pinto Beans, Spanish Rice, and an accompaniment of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of house made corn or flour tortillas!