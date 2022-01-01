Shrimp tempura in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
More about SHIKI
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Shrimp Tempura
|$18.00
shrimp 4pc, seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice
|Shrimp Tempura Starter
|$11.00
lightly battered, delicately fried, shrimp 2pcs, seasonal vegetable
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
shrimp tempura ,avocado ,and cucumber top with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce
|Fried Tempura Shrimp(5)
|$6.99
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber
|Shrimp Tempura Bento
|$15.95
Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston
|Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable
|$10.50