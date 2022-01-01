Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Charleston restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$18.00
shrimp 4pc, seasonal vegetables. lightly battered, delicately fried. served with tentsuyu sauce and white rice
Shrimp Tempura Starter$11.00
lightly battered, delicately fried, shrimp 2pcs, seasonal vegetable
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, masago, eel sauce
More about SHIKI
Item pic

 

Thailicious

1975 Magwood Drive Unit T, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura shrimps$8.95
More about Thailicious
Item pic

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.95
shrimp tempura ,avocado ,and cucumber top with eel sauce and spicy mayo sauce
Fried Tempura Shrimp(5)$6.99
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
Item pic

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Bento$15.95
Served with shumai, California roll, salad and fried rice
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

HIBACHI • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

8601 S Antler Dr, North Charleston

Avg 3.9 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetable$10.50
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.95
Tempura shrimp ,cucumber, avocado,masago
More about Kanji West Ashley

