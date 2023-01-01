Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

SHIKI image

 

SHIKI

334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soft-Shell Crab Tempura Starter$11.00
lightly battered, delicately fried, blue crab, seasonal vegetables
More about SHIKI
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Berkeley's

624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston

Avg 5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich$22.00
Old Bay battered soft shell crab, arugula, Duke's on a Brown's Court bakery bun.
Served with house chips.
More about Berkeley's
Item pic

 

Pink Bellies

595 king st ste 1, charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Bun Mi - Take Out$24.00
Milk Bun, Tartar Sauce, Shrimp Pate, B&B Pickles, Dill
More about Pink Bellies
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King image

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King

585 King Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab$17.00
Gently fried soft shell crab topped with eel sauce
More about Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Upper King

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Pad Thai

Fish Sandwiches

Kani Salad

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Salad

Sopapilla

Cappuccino

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1089 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston