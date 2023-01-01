Soft shell crabs in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SHIKI
334 E BAY ST UNIT E, CHARLESTON
|Soft-Shell Crab Tempura Starter
|$11.00
lightly battered, delicately fried, blue crab, seasonal vegetables
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Berkeley's
624 1/2 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston
|Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
|$22.00
Old Bay battered soft shell crab, arugula, Duke's on a Brown's Court bakery bun.
Served with house chips.
Pink Bellies
595 king st ste 1, charleston
|Soft Shell Crab Bun Mi - Take Out
|$24.00
Milk Bun, Tartar Sauce, Shrimp Pate, B&B Pickles, Dill