Spinach salad in Charleston

Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve spinach salad

60 Bull Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

60 Bull Cafe

60 Bull St, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach & Arugula Salad$17.00
bacon lardons, Granny Smith apple, parmigiano reggiano, candied walnuts, white wine honey vinaigrette
More about 60 Bull Cafe
Item pic

 

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely

1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Shrimp$15.95
grilled shrimp, strawberries, spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
Item pic

 

Ms. Rose's

1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Feta Spinach Salad$16.00
Fresh Strawberries, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Pecans, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Ms. Rose's
Restaurant banner

 

Farmhaus - Mount Pleasant - 604 Coleman Blvd

604 Colman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Bacon & Spinach Salad$10.99
Spinach, caramelized onions, red bell pepper, tossed in Haus hot bacon Vinaigrette, topped with applewood smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Farmhaus - Mount Pleasant - 604 Coleman Blvd

