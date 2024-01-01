Spinach salad in Charleston
60 Bull Cafe
60 Bull St, Charleston
|Spinach & Arugula Salad
|$17.00
bacon lardons, Granny Smith apple, parmigiano reggiano, candied walnuts, white wine honey vinaigrette
Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
1668 Old Towne Rd, Charleston
|Spinach & Strawberry Salad - Shrimp
|$15.95
grilled shrimp, strawberries, spinach, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Ms. Rose's
1090 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston
|Strawberry Feta Spinach Salad
|$16.00
Fresh Strawberries, Pickled Red Onions, Toasted Pecans, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Farmhaus - Mount Pleasant - 604 Coleman Blvd
604 Colman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Hot Bacon & Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Spinach, caramelized onions, red bell pepper, tossed in Haus hot bacon Vinaigrette, topped with applewood smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles.