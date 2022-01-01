Steak bowls in Charleston
Charleston restaurants that serve steak bowls
Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston
|MED Steak Bowl
|$9.95
|LG Steak Bowl
|$11.50
Ginza Grill - North Charleston
5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston
|Steak Bowl
|$11.95
GRILL
3 Matadors Tequileria
2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
|Steak Bowl
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston
|Seared Steak Bowl
|$16.99
Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Steak
SUSHI
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston
|Steak Bowl
|$11.95
Hibachi steak with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice in the bowl