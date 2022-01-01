Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Charleston

Go
Charleston restaurants
Toast

Charleston restaurants that serve steak bowls

Item pic

 

Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave

7620 Rivers Ave #340, North Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MED Steak Bowl$9.95
LG Steak Bowl$11.50
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Rivers Ave
Ginza Grill - North Charleston image

 

Ginza Grill - North Charleston

5647 Rivers Ave, North Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Bowl$11.95
More about Ginza Grill - North Charleston
3 Matadors Tequileria image

GRILL

3 Matadors Tequileria

2447 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Bowl$15.00
More about 3 Matadors Tequileria
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

817 St Andrews Blvd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Steak Bowl$16.99
Baja bowls are brown rice, seasoned black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso fresco topped with Steak
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley image

SUSHI

Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley

946 Orleans Rd #G1, Charleston

Avg 4.6 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Bowl$11.95
Hibachi steak with broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini and fried rice in the bowl
More about Ginza Japanese Grill - West Ashley
Steak Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Kanji West Ashley

1300 Savannah Hwy Unit 1, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Fried Rice Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji West Ashley

Browse other tasty dishes in Charleston

Pork Belly

Taco Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Nachos

Cheesecake

Short Ribs

Tomato Salad

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charleston to explore

West Ashley

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cannonborough

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Radcliffborough

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ansonborough

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Daniel Island

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charleston to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (63 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston